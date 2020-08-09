Davis' 4 RBIs help Mets halt Marlins' win streak

J.D. Davis homered and collected a career-high four RBIs Saturday night to lead a potent performance by the middle of the New York Mets’ order in an 8-4 win over the visiting Miami Marlins.

Aug 7, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Magneuris Sierra (34) leaps but cannot catch a double by New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (not pictured) during the first inning at Citi Field.

The Mets won for just the third time in 10 games. The Marlins, who were trying to match the best nine-game start in franchise history, had their six-game winning streak snapped.

The 3-4-5 trio of Davis, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto combined for all eight of the Mets’ RBIs. Conforto gave the Mets the lead for good with a two-run homer in the second. Davis singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games before Alonso snapped a career-long 10-game homer drought with his first round-tripper since July 31. It was just the second homer of the season for Alonso, who led the majors with a rookie-record 53 homers last year.

Davis lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth before providing insurance with his three-run homer in the seventh. He was the only Mets player with two hits.

Rookie left-hander David Peterson (2-1) earned the win by allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Peterson’s win was endangered in the sixth, when the Marlins loaded the bases with two outs against Jeurys Familia before Monte Harrison’s two-run single off Drew Smith pulled Miami within 5-4. But Smith struck out Jonathan Villar and Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson combined to allow two hits over the last three innings.

Brian Anderson gave the Marlins a brief lead with an RBI single in the first and Logan Forsythe hit his first homer with Miami in the fourth.

The Marlins’ 3-4-5 hitters — Jesus Aguilar, Corey Dickerson and Anderson — had two hits apiece.

Daniel Castano took the loss for the Marlins in his big league debut after allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. Castano was the second pitcher in as many nights to make his major league debut for Miami. Humberto Mejia did so on Friday.

It marked the first time the Marlins have had pitchers make their big league debut in back-to-back games, as well as the first time the Mets have faced pitchers making their big league debuts in consecutive games.

