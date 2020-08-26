Marlins shut out Mets again to sweep doubleheader

EditorsNote: Reworded 2nd graf, record correction in 4th, name correction in 5th

Aug 25, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) catches the ball at the outfield wall during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Anderson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning, Jon Berti stole three bases in the sixth, and the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.

The game was a makeup of last Thursday’s postponement in Miami due to two positive coronavirus tests for the Mets. The Marlins were considered the home team for the second contest Tuesday and supplied the official scorer.

Anderson factored in both ends of the doubleheader as he doubled twice and score two runs in Miami’s 4-0 victory in the opener that was interrupted by a 65-minute rain delay.

Anderson entered the day without a two-base hit but got his third of the doubleheader when he belted a 3-1 pitch from Jared Hughes (0-1) down the left field line and into the corner, allowing Berti and Corey Dickerson to score.

Berti scored the third run two innings later when he broke for home after catcher Ali Sanchez threw the ball back to Jeurys Familia. Berti, who scored when Familia’s low throw back to the plate was dropped by Sanchez, became the first player in team history to steal three bases in an inning.

Berti also became the first player to steal second, third and home in an inning since the Seattle Mariners’ Mallex Smith did it on May 27, 2019, against the Texas Rangers.

Three Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter while four New York pitchers teamed up for a two-hitter.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, who became the 34th pitcher to appear for Miami this year, allowed one hit in four shutout innings. He walked five and struck out six.

Josh A. Smith (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, and Nick Vincent tossed a scoreless seventh and got his second save.

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario was credited with a single two innings after his sinking second-inning liner that popped out of right fielder Jesus Sanchez’s glove was originally ruled an error. New York’s second hit was a fifth-inning infield single by J.D. Davis that originally was ruled an error for shortstop Jonathan Villar.

The Mets were blanked in both ends of a doubleheader for the first time since Aug. 5, 1975, against the Montreal Expos.

New York’s Seth Lugo, who was originally slated to start Thursday’s postponed game, started and pitched three perfect innings. He struck out five while throwing 39 pitches in his first start in over two years.

—Field Level Media