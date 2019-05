Rain in New York forced the postponement of the Mets’ game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The game was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Aug. 5. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m.

Sunday’s scheduled starter for the Mets, Noah Syndergaard, is expected to start Tuesday against the Nationals. Marlins probable starter Caleb Smith is now scheduled to pitch Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

—Field Level Media