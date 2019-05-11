Mets score eight in first, cruise past Marlins

EditorsNote: tweaks second graf

May 10, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario’s first career grand slam highlighted an eight-run first inning Friday night for the New York Mets, who cruised to an 11-2 win over the visiting Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series.

The Mets, who scored just 15 runs in a 1-5 road trip that ended Wednesday, busted out hours after COO Jeff Wilpon reportedly met with first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and second-year manager Mickey Callaway. The 11 runs tied a season high set March 30.

The Marlins have lost four straight, seven of eight and 11 of 13.

The first eight Mets batters reached against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, who gave up five singles, including an infield RBI hit by Wilson Ramos, and two walks, including one with the bases loaded to Brandon Nimmo, before surrendering Rosario’s grand slam.

Robinson Cano added an RBI single later in the first for the Mets, who sent 13 batters to the plate in their biggest first inning since an eight-run first against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 16, 1989. New York finished one run shy of its biggest first inning ever, a nine-run outburst against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 16, 1988.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil hit a solo homer apiece in the second and third, respectively, and Nimmo added an RBI single in the fourth for the Mets. Every starter had at least one hit except Pete Alonso, who drew two walks.

The big first inning was more than enough for Zack Wheeler (3-2), who cruised to victory by allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Neil Walker (single) and Brian Anderson (sacrifice fly) produced the Marlins’ runs in back-to-back plate appearances in the third. Walker and Curtis Granderson, each of whom used to play for the Mets, had two hits apiece.

Lopez (2-5) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings. It was the 12th time in Marlins history, and the second time this season, a pitcher allowed at least 10 runs. Wei-Yin Chen gave up 10 runs in two innings of relief on April 9 at Cincinnati.

—Field Level Media