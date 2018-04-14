Frazier homers twice as Mets top Brewers for 9th straight win

Todd Frazier hit two solo homers Friday night, including the go-ahead shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the streaking New York Mets won their ninth straight by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-5, at Citi Field.

Frazier reached base in all four plate appearances for the Mets, whose winning streak is their longest since an 11-game run in April 2015. At 11-1, they are off to the best 12-game start in team history.

The Mets scored what proved to be the decisive runs in the fifth, when Jay Bruce delivered an RBI double and Adrian Gonzalez lofted a sacrifice fly before Bruce raced home on a wild pitch to give New York a 6-2 lead.

Yoenis Cespedes had two hits, including an RBI single in the first, while Asdrubal Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 2-for-4.

The Brewers pulled within 6-4 on Ryan Braun’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth — an inning that ended with Lorenzo Cain getting thrown out at third trying to take the extra base on a single by Domingo Santana.

Travis Shaw homered with one out in the eighth for the Brewers, who left two runners on when Robert Gsellman — the Mets’ fourth pitcher of the inning — induced Jett Bandy to ground out.

Hernan Perez had two hits for the Brewers, including a two-run homer in the fourth.

Mets left-hander Steven Matz (1-1) earned his first win in more than nine months after allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Matz was 0-7 with a 7.40 ERA in 11 starts since his most recent win June 28.

Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ sixth pitcher, earned his seventh save with a perfect ninth.

Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (0-2) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media