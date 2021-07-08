Brewers split doubleheader with Mets thanks to 3 HRs

EditorsNote: tweaked 7th graf

Manny Pina, Willy Adames and Luis Urias homered and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers held on to defeat the New York Mets 5-0 in the second game of their doubleheader on Wednesday night.

The Mets beat the Brewers 4-3 in the first game on a walk-off two-run single by Jeff McNeil in the eighth inning.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson blanked the Mets on three hits through the first four innings in the nightcap. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter.

Jake Cousins (1-0) relieved Anderson to start the fifth and the rookie right-hander delivered a 1-2-3 inning for his first major-league win.

Robert Stock made his first start for the Mets since he was acquired off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on June 22. Stock (0-2) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings, striking out five and walking two.

Jace Peterson walked to lead off the second inning and Pina followed with a two-run homer to right-center field for a 2-0 lead.

Pina was hitless in his previous 18 at-bats and he finished the game with a .128 average.

Adames went deep off New York reliever Drew Smith in the sixth to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Brad Boxberger took the mound in the sixth inning with the 3-0 lead, but walked the first three batters. He bounced back to strike out Francisco Lindor, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso to end the threat, however.

Urias homered for the second straight game in the seventh to make it 5-0.

Those runs allowed the Brewers to sit closer Josh Hader, who had given up his first home run of the season and blew his first save in the opening game of the doubleheader.

Anderson had not pitched since June 21 after leaving his last start with right knee discomfort. He was 0-4 in his previous nine starts overall with a 5.81 ERA.

Anderson benefitted from double-play grounders in the second and fourth innings after giving up a leadoff single each time.

--Field Level Media