Jeff McNeil gives Mets walk-off win over Brewers in opener

Jeff McNeil’s walk-off two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 4-3 win against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Brent Suter (8-4) was looking for the first save of his six-year MLB career, but the Mets loaded the bases off him with no outs before McNeil drove in two with a single up the middle.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom went seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner came in leading the majors with a 0.95 ERA.

Luis Urias and Jace Peterson homered for the Brewers.

Corbin Burnes allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter for Milwaukee.

Mets reliever Edwin Diaz (3-2) hit Christian Yelich with a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth to put the Brewers up 3-2.

Jose Peraza hit a pinch-hit solo homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader with one out in the seventh to tie the score 2-2. It was the first home run allowed by Hader this season and his first blown save in 21 opportunities.

Urias gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a leadoff home run to deep left, his 11th of the season.

The Mets came back with a run in their half of the first.

Brandon Nimmo doubled to start the inning and Francisco Lindor followed with a bloop single to drive in Nimmo.

After giving up the leadoff homer, deGrom settled in and retired the next 13 batters in a row before Peterson homered to center in the fifth to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

It was the third homer allowed in the past two starts for deGrom, who didn’t give up a long ball in his previous six outings.

--Field Level Media