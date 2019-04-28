Mets score late runs to defeat Brewers

Steven Matz pitched seven strong innings and the New York Mets scored three late runs to beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Apr 28, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Robinson Cano (24) prior to the start of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich of the Brewers left the game with lower back discomfort following the top of the fifth inning.

Pinch hitter J.D. Davis drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Amed Rosario, who reached second when his fly ball was dropped by right fielder Ben Gamel, who replaced Yelich.

In the eighth, pinch hitter Thomas Nido added two runs with a bases-loaded double.

Matz (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four without a walk after the Brewers had bested Mets starters Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard in the first two games of the series.

Seth Lugo struck out the side in the eighth and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Jacob Barnes (1-1) started the seventh inning for Milwaukee and took the loss.

Yelich singled in the fourth inning and was retired on a double play. He was replaced by Gamel to begin the bottom of the fifth. It was unclear when Yelich was injured.

The Mets lost second baseman Robinson Cano when he was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning.

Mike Moustakas homered for Milwaukee.

Gio Gonzalez gave up two runs on six hits over five innings to begin his second stint with Milwaukee after finishing last season with the Brewers. He began this season with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate but recently opted out of his contract when it became apparent, he would not be added to the major league roster.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first when Pete Alonso tripled and scored on Todd Frazier’s single.

In the New York second, Brandon Nimmo led off with a single and scored on Rosario’s double.

The scored stayed that way until the seventh when Gamel led off with a single and Moustakas hit a two-out homer, his seventh of the season, to tie it.

