Mets take 10 walks, stroll past Twins

Noah Syndergaard tossed seven-plus strong innings, Michael Conforto drove in three runs, and the host New York Mets benefited from unconventional offense to post a 9-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Apr 10, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Conforto and Wilson Ramos each had a two-run single and Jeff McNeil added an RBI single for the Mets, who plated their first four runs via a hit batsman and three walks with the bases loaded.

Syndergaard (1-1), who scored on Robinson Cano’s walk as part of a six-run fifth inning, overcame Max Kepler’s RBI single in the third and retired 13 consecutive batters before running into trouble in the eighth.

In his final frame, Syndergaard allowed Jonathan Schoop’s run-scoring double and Byron Buxton’s RBI triple before exiting. Overall, he permitted four runs on five hits while striking out seven without walking a batter.

Jake Cave drove in Buxton with an infield single and came around to score before Jeurys Familia worked out of the jam. New York’s Edwin Diaz overcame Mitch Garber’s third homer of the series to strike out three in the ninth to seal the win.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (0-2) permitted his lone hit to McNeil with one out in the fifth inning before the strike zone eluded him. He was not alone, as Minnesota pitchers walked 10 batters.

Odorizzi issued consecutive walks to load the bases but was able to take advantage of a fortunate carom off the backstop to alertly catch McNeil napping halfway down the third base line.

Another walk spelled the end of Odorizzi’s evening and brought in Andrew Vasquez, who made his season debut after being called up from Triple-A Rochester earlier on Wednesday.

Vasquez promptly plunked Brandon Nimmo in the back to plate a run and walked Pete Alonso and Cano with the bases loaded before Trevor Hildenberger did the same with Conforto and served up a two-run single to right field by Ramos to give New York a 6-1 lead.

Minnesota manufactured a run to open the scoring in the third inning. Schoop reached on a 45-foot single up the third base line, advanced to second on Odorizzi’s sacrifice bunt and came around to score after Kepler blooped an RBI single to shallow center field.

