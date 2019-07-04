German helps Yanks top Mets in Subway Series finale

Domingo German allowed one run over six solid innings in his return from the injured list Wednesday night, and the visiting New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 5-1 in the final Subway Series game of the regular season.

Jul 3, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; The Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia poses for a photo with his family prior to the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees and Mets each split two games in the other’s ballpark this season. It is the second straight season in which the Big Apple rivals split the season series and the 10th time since interleague play began in 1997.

German (10-2), who hadn’t pitched since June 7 due to a left hip injury, gave up a homer to Jeff McNeil on his first pitch of the game but allowed just two other baserunners into scoring position. The right-hander gave up five hits and walked none while striking out six.

Chad Green allowed two hits over two scoreless innings, before Nestor Cortes Jr. threw a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

The Yankees provided German all the offense he’d need in the first inning. American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge opened the game with back-to-back doubles against Mets starter Jason Vargas (3-4). Judge then came home on a two-out single by Gleyber Torres.

Vargas allowed six baserunners but no runs over the next four innings, thanks in large part to a pair of nifty double plays. First baseman Pete Alonso began a 3-6-3-4-3 double play in the second, and the fourth inning ended when Wilson Ramos fielded a German bunt and began a 2-5-4 double play.

But the Yankees finally got to Vargas again in the sixth, when Didi Gregorius chased the southpaw with a one-out homer. Gio Urshela greeted Wilmer Font with another homer. Torres added his second RBI single in the seventh.

LeMahieu, Gregorius and Urshela also had two hits apiece.

Alonso and Ramos each had two hits for the Mets.

Vargas allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media