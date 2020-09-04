Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

EditorsNote: Updates Graph 2 and 3.

Sep 3, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; A tribute is paid to New York Mets Hall of Fame Tom Seaver prior to the game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at Citi Field.

The Mets missed a potential chance to win in the ninth on Davis’ home run when pinch runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third after being balked to second.

On the next pitch, Davis hammered an 0-2, 99 mph fastball over the center field fence to forge a 7-7 tie. The blast came against Yankees left-hander Aroldis Chapman.

The Mets finally won the four-hour marathon when Alonso hit an 0-1, 98 mph fastball off Albert Abreu (0-1) well over the left field fence.

Alonso’s first career walk-off homer touched off a wild celebration at home plate and capped a day when the Mets overcame an early four-run deficit and a late three-run deficit.

The Mets (17-21) won their second straight following a five-game skid while the Yankees (20-16) dropped to 4-10 in their past 14 games.

Edwin Diaz (2-1) pitched two hitless innings on a day in which the Mets honored Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

Todd Frazier homered and had three extra-base hits for the Mets.

Amed Rosario drove in three runs, getting the Mets within 7-6 on a two-run single in the eighth off Zack Britton.

The Yankees took a 6-4 lead on an RBI single by Gio Urshela and a run-scoring double by Brett Gardner in the seventh off Miguel Castro. New York went up 7-4 on an RBI base hit by Aaron Hicks off Justin Wilson.

The Yankees got four runs in the second on a Tyler Wade RBI single, a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly and a two-run Luke Voit double.

Frazier hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second. The Mets scored three times in the fourth on a run-scoring double by Jake Marisnick ahead of RBI singles by Rosario and Jeff McNeil.

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ allowed four runs in eight hits in five innings, five days after pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Mets. Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman allowed four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Before the game, there was a video tribute to Seaver, considered the greatest pitcher in Mets history.

