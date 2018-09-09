Conforto drives in four as Mets upend Phillies

Michael Conforto hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the fifth inning on Sunday afternoon for the New York Mets, who scratched National League Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom but still managed to beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 at soggy Citi Field.

Conforto had four RBIs as the Mets won two of three from the Phillies, who haven’t won a series in their last 10 tries (nine losses, one split). Philadelphia dropped four games behind Atlanta in the NL East, pending the outcome of the Braves’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

DeGrom, who leads the majors with a 1.68 ERA, was scheduled to start Sunday, but with constant rain in the forecast, the Mets decided to start rookie Corey Oswalt instead. DeGrom is expected to start Monday, when New York opens a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The game started 27 minutes late due to rain, which fell steadily throughout the afternoon. The Citi Field grounds crew treated the infield several times, though the game was played without delay.

The Phillies got off to a fast start in the first against Oswalt, who gave up a two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins — the third homer in as many games for Hoskins.

The Mets cut the gap in half in the bottom of the inning, when Amed Rosario hit a leadoff triple and scored on Conforto’s infield single.

The Mets chased Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (9-11) before he could record an out in the fifth. Dominic Smith, pinch-hitting for winning pitcher Drew Gagnon, led off with a double. After Rosario was hit by a pitch, Smith scored the tying run on a single by Jeff McNeil.

Conforto followed with a homer off the orange line atop the left-field fence. The four RBIs tied a career-high set six times before by Conforto.

Austin Jackson added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who received three hits from McNeil. The three-hit game was the second straight for McNeil and his fifth since he was recalled from Triple-A on July 24.

Oswalt gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Gagnon (1-1) allowed one walk over two hitless innings. Seth Lugo, the Mets’ fifth pitcher, earned his second save by allowing one hit — Carlos Santana’s homer — over two innings.

Wilson Ramos lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Phillies. Hoskins and Cesar Hernandez had two hits each.

Velasquez allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over four-plus innings.

