Mets walk off over Phillies on Flores' 10th-inning homer

Wilmer Flores hit yet another walk-off home run Monday afternoon, as his blast leading off the 10th inning lifted the New York Mets to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a single-gate doubleheader at Citi Field.

The Mets have won four of their last seven but are just 11-30 since May 24. The Phillies have lost two straight but have won eight of their last 11 overall.

Flores homered one pitch after he was nearly plunked. Replays showed the ball did not graze him. Flores then hit a 3-1 pitch from Victor Arano (1-1) just fair down the left field line for his fourth career walk-off homer and his team-record 10th walk-off RBI.

Tim Peterson (2-1) earned the win after allowing two hits and stranding two runners in a scoreless 10th inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera delivered a solo homer and an RBI double for the Mets.

Nick Williams had three hits, including an RBI single, for the Phillies. Maikel Franco had two hits, including a homer, and Rhys Hoskins added a run-scoring single. Cesar Hernandez finished with two hits and a stolen base.

The teams traded runs in the first, when Williams delivered an RBI single in the top half before Cabrera homered in the bottom half.

The Phillies took the lead again in the second on Hoskins’ run-scoring single before the Mets went ahead with three straight two-out hits in the third. Brandon Nimmo singled and scored when Odubel Herrera overran Jose Bautista’s single in left-center field before Bautista trotted home on Cabrera’s double.

The Phillies tied the game in the fourth on Franco’s homer.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings. Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media