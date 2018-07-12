Nimmo's pinch-hit HR in 10th lifts Mets past Phillies

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Brandon Nimmo’s three-run, two-out, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the New York Mets to a 3-0 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Mets earned a split of the four-game series.

Nimmo’s walk-off shot off Phillies reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) punctuated a rally that began with two outs. Amed Rosario doubled and Jose Reyes walked on a 3-2 count to bring Nimmo to the plate. Nimmo jumped on the first pitch in the at-bat from Leiter, ripping it over the right-center fence.

The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their past six games.

Neither starting pitcher — Vince Velasquez for the Phillies and Jacob deGrom for the Mets — allowed a runner past third base, and neither figured in the decision.

Robert Gsellman (6-2), the last of three New York pitchers, got the win with one inning of one-hit pitching.

DeGrom went eight shutout innings, allowing five hits and one base on balls while striking out seven.

DeGrom showed the stuff that’s made him the best pitcher in baseball since his return from the disabled list on May 13. Over his past 11 starts, deGrom has allowed just 58 hits and 16 walks while striking out 95 over 80 innings. He leads the majors with a 1.68 ERA.

However, New York has scored just 27 runs in deGrom’s past eight games, with 12 of those runs in one contest against Colorado at Coors Field, and three more coming on Wednesday.

He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth, when the Mets put a runner on second when Rosario walked and stole second with two out. However, Philadelphia’s Adam Morgan coaxed Michael Conforto into a groundout to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.

Velasquez, who came off the disabled list to start Wednesday’s game, allowed two hits and a walk in six scoreless innings while striking out three.

—Field Level Media