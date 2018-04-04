Rosario's two-run triple helps Mets sink Phillies

Amed Rosario’s two-run triple in the sixth inning snapped a tie on Wednesday afternoon and lifted the New York Mets to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

The Mets swept the weather-shortened two-game series from the Phillies. A snowstorm forced the postponement of Monday’s scheduled series opener. The start of Wednesday’s game was delayed more than 90 minutes due to rain.

Asdrubal Cabrera led off the sixth inning by drawing a walk against Drew Hutchison (1-1). One out later, Cabrera took off for second on a pitch in the dirt. A good throw by catcher Andrew Knapp would have nabbed Cabrera, but Knapp’s throw sailed into centerfield.

After pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk, Rosario tripled over drawn-in Phillies right fielder Nick Williams.

Robert Gsellman (1-0) earned the win with two perfect innings of relief. Hansel Robles, making his season debut, struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh and A.J. Ramos tossed a 1-2-3 eighth before Jeurys Familia earned his third save with a one-hit ninth.

Starter Noah Syndergaard allowed both runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings.

Yoenis Cespedes staked Syndergaard to a 2-0 lead in the first by blasting a two-run homer off the advertising signage in left field.

The Phillies tied the score in the third, when Cesar Hernandez hit a one-out single and went to third on Carlos Santana’s double. Hernandez trotted home on Williams’ groundout to second and Rhys Hoskins (2-for-3) worked a walk before Santana tied the game by swiping home on a delayed double steal.

Hopkins broke towards second and drew a threw from catcher Kevin Plawecki. Hopkins got himself into a rundown between Rosario, the shortstop, and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Santana raced for home on Rosario’s throw to first and easily beat Gonzalez’s throw to the plate.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings.

—Field Level Media