Padres stem Mets' threat, pull away for win

Craig Stammen struck out Michael Conforto to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and the visiting San Diego Padres pulled away for a 7-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Jul 24, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (18) talks with pitcher Dinelson Lamet (29) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Stammen created the jam by allowing a double to Amed Rosario ahead of walks to pinch hitter J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil. Following a mound visit from pitching coach Darren Balsley, Stammen regrouped and struck out Conforto swinging at a 1-2 sinker that appeared out of the strike zone.

Stammen’s escape act protected a 4-2 lead for the Padres, who used two stolen bases by Manuel Margot and capitalized on two errors by Mets left fielder Dominic Smith in a three-run third off Noah Syndergaard (7-5).

Margot, who has yet to be thrown out, stole his 14th base early in a plate appearance by Manny Machado. He swiped his 15th base as Machado drew a walk, putting runners at first and third.

On the next pitch, Margot beat the throw from Smith and gave San Diego a 2-1 lead on Eric Hosmer’s sacrifice fly. Machado upped the lead to 3-1 when he scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to left.

Renfroe advanced to third on a throwing error by Smith and scored on a double by Franmil Reyes.

The Padres added two runs in the eighth on a double by Austin Hedges against Jeurys Familia and a single by Fernando Tatis Jr. against Tyler Bashlor.

With the Padres trailing 1-0 after the first inning, Hedges also hit a game-tying RBI single in the second, and San Diego scored its final run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Renfroe.

Conforto hit an RBI single in the first inning and Robinson Cano produced a run-scoring groundout in the third for the Mets, who lost for the fourth time in six games. New York struck out 13 times and went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position

Cano was 0-for-4 after hitting three homers for the first time in his career Tuesday.

Dinelson Lamet made his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings but did not qualify for the win. He walked one and struck out six.

Matt Strahm, the Padres’ second pitcher, struck out four in two perfect innings and was awarded the win by the official scorer. He improved to 4-7.

—Field Level Media