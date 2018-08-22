McNeil goes 4-for-4 as Mets down Giants

Jeff McNeil collected four hits Tuesday night, including a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning that helped the New York Mets earn a 6-3 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

The Mets have won nine of 14. The Giants have lost five of six and are 7-11 this month.

Jose Reyes led off the eighth with a triple against Tony Watson (4-5), who then retired pinch hitter Todd Frazier on a fly out and struck out Amed Rosario. However, McNeil laced the first pitch he saw over third base.

It was the second four-hit game in 27 major league appearances for McNeil, who was promoted to the Mets on July 24.

After Wilmer Flores was intentionally walked, Michael Conforto provided plenty of insurance by hitting a three-run homer.

McNeil, Flores and Conforto also factored into a seventh-inning game-tying rally by the Mets, who trailed 2-0 and got just one baserunner into scoring position in the first six innings against Giants starter Chris Stratton.

McNeil led off the seventh with a single, went to third on Flores’ double and scored on Conforto’s sacrifice fly. Austin Jackson then ended Stratton’s night with an RBI single.

The four RBIs tied a season high for Conforto. Flores finished with two hits.

Corey Oswalt (3-2) earned the win by allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out one over three innings of relief. Mets starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

San Francisco’s Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the first inning and singled in the ninth against Seth Lugo before scoring on a two-out single by Austin Slater, who also finished with two hits.

Stratton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to the game, gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings.

