Mets flub pop-up in 13th, fall to Giants, 2-1

Andrew McCutchen scored the tie-breaking run on an error in the top of the 13th inning Monday night as the visiting San Francisco Giants outlasted the New York Mets 2-1 in the opener of a four-game series at Citi Field.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak to move within seven games of the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Mets have won six of 10.

Chase d’Arnaud led off the 13th with a single off Tyler Bashlor (0-2), took second on an errant pickoff throw by Bashlor and moved to third on a wild pitch. McCutchen then walked before Joe Panik fouled out. After McCutchen stole second, Buster Posey grounded to first, where Wilmer Flores fired home to catch d’Arnaud.

Brandon Crawford then followed with a seemingly routine pop-up to shallow left. Shortstop Amed Rosario called for the ball, but left fielder Dominic Smith, who only began playing the outfield this summer, didn’t slow down and collided with Rosario, who dropped the ball as McCutchen scored. The error was charged to Smith, who entered the game as part of a double switch in the 12th.

Derek Law (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

The Mets took a quick lead in the first, when Rosario led off with a single and scored on Flores’ one-out double.

The Giants squandered a prime scoring opportunity in the fifth, when they had runners at second and third with nobody out before Mets starter Zack Wheeler struck out Steven Duggar, Alen Hanson and Derek Holland, before tying the game in the seventh.

Crawford drew a leadoff walk before Brandon Belt singled. Crawford advanced to third on a flyout by Evan Longoria. Wheeler then struck out Duggar before Crawford trotted home when Hanson blooped a double in the middle of nowhere in between shortstop and shallow left field.

Belt had two hits for the Giants while Flores had three hits for the Mets.

Holland gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over five-plus innings.

Wheeler had his winning streak snapped at six starts after surrendering one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Wheeler still has not lost a decision since June 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 6-0 in a span of 10 starts.

