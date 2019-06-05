Bochy hits milestone as Giants rip Mets in 10th

EditorsNote: Several changes

Jun 4, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Bochy earned his 1,000th win as the San Francisco Giants manager on Tuesday night, when Stephen Vogt’s two-run double in the 10th inning snapped a tie and jump-started a six-run frame that lifted the Giants to a 9-3 win over the host New York Mets.

The Giants tied a season high by winning their third straight. The Mets have dropped three straight and six of eight.

Bochy, who directed San Francisco to World Series wins in 2010, 2012 and 2014, is the second Giants manager to reach 1,000 wins — John McGraw totaled 2,583 wins from 1902-32 — and the 25th manager to win at least 1,000 games with one club.

Bochy is retiring after this season, his 13th with the Giants and his 25th as a big-league manager.

The Giants’ Tyler Austin led off the 10th with a single against Robert Gsellman (1-1) before Brandon Belt drew a walk. After Vogt’s double, Steven Duggar (RBI double) and Pablo Sandoval (two-run double) added insurance runs later in the inning. The final run scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski.

Mark Melancon (2-0) earned the win with a perfect ninth.

Vogt, Belt, Duggar, Sandoval and Joe Panik had two hits apiece.

Wilson Ramos had three hits for the Mets, while Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis added two hits.

Neither starter — the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner nor the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard — factored into the decision in a rematch of their taut duel in the 2016 National League wild-card game at Citi Field. That was where Bumgarner threw a four-hit shutout and Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift San Francisco to a 3-0 win.

On Tuesday, Bumgarner allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings. He carried a shutout into the sixth, when the Mets scored all three runs — as many runs as the 29-year-old southpaw gave up in his first 51 regular-season and postseason innings at Citi Field — on a leadoff homer by Alonso and a one-out, two-run blast by Ramos.

Syndergaard, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings in the 2016 wild-card game, was charged with three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead against Syndergaard in the fourth, when they sent eight batters to the plate and Kevin Pillar and Duggar each had RBI singles.

Syndergaard left in the seventh with a 3-2 lead and a runner on first, but Seth Lugo gave up a single to Evan Longoria and a game-tying RBI double to Belt.

—Field Level Media