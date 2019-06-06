Mets ride past Giants on Frazier's homer

Todd Frazier hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon for the host New York Mets, who beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 in the finale of a three-game series.

Jun 6, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets won the rubber game of a three-game series for just the second time in eight tries this year. The Giants failed in their attempt to win back-to-back series for the first time in 2019.

Pete Alonso led off the eighth by singling against Mark Melancon (2-1). Alonso was forced at second on a grounder by Michael Conforto, who stole second on Melancon’s first pitch to Frazier. Three pitches later, Frazier reached for a low and outside pitch by Melancon and homered just beyond the left field wall.

Adeiny Hechavarria followed with a single and scored on a double by Juan Lagares. Jeff McNeil added a two-out RBI single for the Mets, who sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.

Seth Lugo (3-0) earned the win with a perfect eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings. Wheeler has thrown at least seven innings in each of his last four starts and eight times overall this year, tying him for the major league lead with the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith opened the game with homers for the Mets, the team’s first back-to-back homers leading off a game since Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera did it against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 26, 2016, and the third time in franchise history.

Giants starter Shaun Anderson recovered from the rough start and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six-plus innings. Anderson exited with a 3-2 lead thanks to a two-run homer in the fourth by Brandon Belt and a go-ahead solo shot by Pablo Sandoval in the sixth.

But McNeil, pinch-hitting for Rosario, pulled the Mets even with a one-out RBI single in the seventh to score Lagares, who chased Anderson with a leadoff walk.

McNeil, Smith, Hechavarria and Lagares all had two hits for the Mets.

—Field Level Media