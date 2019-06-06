Mets’ Vargas controls Giants with 8th career shutout

EditorsNote: Fixed Beede’s line to six runs (five earned) in final graf

Jason Vargas continued his unlikely resurgence Wednesday night, when the 36-year-old southpaw tossed his eighth career shutout to lead the host New York Mets to a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Mets ended a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in their last nine games. The Giants had their three-game winning streak — tied for their longest of the season — snapped.

Vargas (2-3) spared an overworked and underperforming bullpen — Mets relievers entered Wednesday with a 5.19 ERA — by allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out eight in his 13th career complete game and his first since he twirled a shutout for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Indians on June 2, 2017.

He threw 117 pitches, his most since throwing 117 pitches for the Royals on June 4, 2014. Vargas struck out at least eight batters for just the 15th time in 257 big-league starts.

Vargas is 1-3 with a 1.85 ERA in his last seven starts following an 8-9 record with a 6.32 ERA in his first 23 appearances (22 starts) after signing a two-year deal with the Mets in February 2018.

Vargas gave up a leadoff double in the first to Joe Panik, who was the only Giants player to get to second base. The Mets provided Vargas the only run needed in the bottom of the first, when Jeff McNeil led off with a double, went to third on a fly out by Pete Alonso and scored on Robinson Cano’s groundout.

The Mets added insurance against Giants starter Tyler Beede (0-2) in the fourth, when Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and Amed Rosario laced a three-run shot. Conforto lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Adeiny Hechavarria homered in the seventh.

Hechavarria entered in the fifth in place of Cano, who was activated from the injured list before the game but exited after aggravating his left quad injury.

McNeil finished with three hits.

Beede allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

