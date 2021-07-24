Tylor Megill, Pete Alonso carry Mets past Blue Jays

EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

Pete Alonso homered twice and rookie Tylor Megill allowed two singles in six crisp innings for his first career win as the New York Mets opened an 11-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Alonso hit a two-run homer off former teammate Steven Matz (8-5) in the first and added a 450-foot solo homer in the eighth as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games. It was the Home Run Derby champion’s ninth career multi-homer game and second this season.

In his sixth career start, Megill (1-0) allowed a hit to Cavan Biggio with two outs in the second and a two-out single to Alejandro Kirk in the fifth. He struck out five, walked one and threw 78 pitches, including four in the sixth.

It was the second straight start that Megill did not allow a run in six innings, but this time the Mets won. On Saturday in Pittsburgh, he allowed six hits in six innings and left with a four-run lead, only to see the Mets drop a 9-7 decision.

Megill also contained slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, two flyouts and a groundout.

Megill was aided by his defense in the latter portion of his outing.

Third baseman J.D. Davis started the fifth with a diving grab of Randal Grichuk’s grounder and made a spinning move for the throw to first base.

An inning later, Michael Conforto made a diving catch on Bo Bichette’s fly ball to right field. He charged in, dove face first and made the catch in mid-air.

Seth Lugo and Trevor May tossed a scoreless inning apiece for the Mets. Edwin Diaz needed 10 pitches in a hitless ninth for his 20th save in 24 chances.

The Blue Jays dropped their third straight game and were blanked for only the second time this year.

Matz allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three in his first meeting against the team he won 31 games for in the previous six seasons.

The Long Island native received a tribute video before throwing his first pitch and then fell behind 2-0 on his eighth pitch.

Matz opened the game by walking Brandon Nimmo, and Alonso hit a 1-1, 95 mph sinker into the left-field seats for his 20th homer. Alonso then hit his 21st homer when he reached the second deck beyond the left-center-field fence.

--Field Level Media