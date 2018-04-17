Nationals rally with 6-run eighth to stun Mets, 8-6

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Michael A. Taylor worked a bases-loaded walk to cap a six-run eighth inning by the Washington Nationals, who stunned the host New York Mets 8-6 Monday night at Citi Field.

The Nationals (8-9) appeared headed for their fourth loss in as many games this season against the Mets (12-3), who led 6-1 with staff ace Jacob deGrom still on the mound to begin the eighth inning. However, deGrom was lifted with two on and one out, and four relievers could not stop the barrage.

Seth Lugo walked Howie Kendrick before Jerry Blevins gave up a two-run single to Bryce Harper. AJ Ramos then struck out Ryan Zimmerman but allowed a single to Pedro Severino and issued a bases-loaded walk to pinch hitter Matt Reynolds as the Nationals pulled within 6-4.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia entered and promptly gave up the game-tying, two-run single to Wilmer Difo. Familia then plunked Moises Sierra to reload the bases before walking Taylor, who had struck out twice and grounded out in his first three plate appearances.

Kendrick homered leading off the ninth. Harper accounted for the Nationals’ only run in the first seven innings with a broken-bat home run in the first. Difo and Trea Turner also had two hits apiece for Washington.

The rally made a winner out of A.J. Cole (1-1), who allowed two runs in the seventh inning. Brandon Kintzler threw a perfect eighth before Ryan Madson earned his second save with a one-hit ninth.

Ramos (0-1) took the loss for the Mets, whose meltdown negated a strong outing by deGrom, who allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 12.

Todd Frazier had an RBI single in the first and an RBI double in the third for the Mets. DeGrom (safety squeeze) and Amed Rosario (fielder’s choice) collected RBIs in the sixth, and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Cabrera had four hits, and Mets teammate Juan Lagares had two stolen bases.

—Field Level Media