Rosario's single pushes Mets past Nationals

Amed Rosario legged out the game-winning RBI infield single with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night as the New York Mets capped a wild final few innings by edging the visiting Washington Nationals 6-5.

May 21, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have won the first two games of the four-game series. The Nationals have lost three straight and four of five.

Pinch-hitter Adeiny Hechavarria began the game-winning rally by drawing a one-out walk against Tanner Rainey (0-1). J.D. Davis, whose three-run homer in the seventh gave the Mets a brief lead, followed by working a full-count walk.

Kyle Barraclough got Jeff McNeil to hit a grounder that forced Davis at second before Rosario grounded to shortstop and beat the throw from Trea Turner by a fraction. The Nationals briefly lingered as the Mets celebrated but did not challenge the call.

Edwin Diaz (1-2) tossed a scoreless ninth.

The two teams were tied 1-1 after six uneventful innings before Brian Dozier snapped an 0-for-27 streak against the Mets this season by hitting a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh against New York starter Zack Wheeler.

The Mets wasted little time erasing the deficit against Wander Suero in the bottom of the inning, when Wilson Ramos hit a leadoff single, pinch-hitter Dominic Smith drew a one-out walk and Davis launched the second pinch-hit homer of his career.

But the Nationals needed just five pitches to tie the game at 4 in the top of the eighth against Jeurys Familia. Howie Kendrick led off with a pinch-hit single and scored on Trea Turner’s double. One out later, Juan Soto greeted left-hander Daniel Zamora by snapping the tie with a first-pitch RBI double.

Mets rookie phenom Pete Alonso answered against Rainey in the bottom of the inning, when he hit a majestic homer down the left field line that curled just fair to knot the score at 5.

McNeil had an RBI single in the fifth for the Mets.

Soto, playing on the first anniversary of his big league debut, homered in the second. His RBI in the eighth was the 100th of his career.

Erick Fedde, making his first start of the season for the Nationals, allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings.

Wheeler gave up the three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six and throwing a season-high 118 pitches in seven innings.

—Field Level Media