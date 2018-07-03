Acuna's blast in 11th leads Braves past Yankees, 5-3

EditorsNote: Adds new 2nd graf, roster move to last graf

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning as the Atlanta Braves edged the New York Yankees 5-3 Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

At 20 years, 196 days, Acuna is the youngest Braves rookie to hit a game-winning homer in extra innings since Andruw Jones (20 years, three days) on April 26, 1997, against the San Diego Padres.

Atlanta’s winning rally started when rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres bobbled a grounder by Nick Markakis and was charged with an error.

After Kurt Suzuki avoided hitting into a double play, Acuna won it with a towering fly ball to right-center field on a 1-2 curveball from David Robertson (5-3).

Aaron Judge had a read on the play and timed his leap well, but the ball tipped out of Judge’s glove, deflected off a seat in the front row and back onto the field.

It was Acuna’s seventh homer and second since returning from the disabled list Thursday.

It also gave Atlanta its fourth straight win. Acuna’s drive helped the Braves improve to 31-19 against teams with winning records.

Jesse Biddle (2-0) survived a bases-loaded jam in the 10th by striking out Greg Bird and Austin Romine. He also survived Aaron Hicks’ double bouncing into the stands in the 10th before the strikeouts.

Biddle’s 10th-inning escape occurred after he struck out Judge with a full-count curveball to end the ninth.

A.J. Minter gave up a two-out walk to Judge in the 11th but struck out Didi Gregorius and notched his fourth save, capping five scoreless innings by four Atlanta relievers.

Right-hander Dan Winkler struck out pinch hitter Neil Walker with a full-count cutter with runners at first and third to end the eighth.

Winkler followed Sam Freeman, who struggled to throw strikes but ended the seventh by getting Gregorius to bounce into a double play.

Long before the 11th, Johan Camargo homered in the third while Suzuki and Acuna produced RBI doubles in the fourth.

Judge hit his 23rd homer two batters into the game for the Yankees, who lost for the sixth time in 10 games by going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Torres scored a pair of runs, coming home on a wild pitch by Anibal Sanchez in the third and a sacrifice fly by Gregorius in the fifth.

Sanchez allowed three runs on six hits in six innings.

New York rookie Jonathan Loaisiga allowed three runs and five hits in four innings in his fourth career start. New York optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the game.

—Field Level Media