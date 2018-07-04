Stanton powers Yankees to win over Braves

EditorsNote: updates last 2 grafs with Freeman/Torres notes; stat fixes in 3rd, 11th grafs

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer and Aaron Judge added a solo homer as the New York Yankees beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton blasted a three-run homer in the third off Julio Teheran (6-6) less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, two-run homer down the right field line on Tuesday.

This time, Stanton slugged Teheran’s 0-2 fastball into the right-center field bleachers to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead. It was Stanton’s 21st homer of the season — it traveled an estimated 410 feet and marked the fourth time the designated hitter homered in consecutive games this season.

Judge homered for the third time in four games when he connected to right field with one out in the seventh off Luiz Gohara. It was Judge’s 24th homer.

It was the third time Judge and Stanton homered in the same contest. It also occurred April 4 against Tampa Bay and June 6 at Toronto.

Kyle Higashioka made history by hitting a solo homer as the Yankees made it 13 straight (11-0-2) without dropping a home series, the longest stretch since 1998.

Higashioka became the ninth player since the dead ball era ended in 1920 whose first three career hits were homers. He hit his first homer Sunday against Boston, homered Tuesday and hit a solo homer to left field in the fourth Wednesday.

He also joined Alfonso Soriano as the second Yankee to do so. Soriano did it Sept. 24, 1999-April 9, 2000 by homering off Norm Charlton against Tampa Bay and Frankie Rodriguez and Jamie Moyer at Seattle.

The catcher also became the first player to accomplish the feat since Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at the start of the 2016 season.

Greg Bird drove in New York’s other run with an RBI single in the second.

CC Sabathia (6-3) tied Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for 55th place on the all-time wins list at 243. He allowed two runs on five hits in six innings while throwing 103 pitches.

Johan Camargo hit a solo homer, Ozzie Albies had three hits and Danny Santana had an RBI groundout for Atlanta, which dropped the rubber game of a series for the fifth straight time. The Braves finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Teheran allowed five runs on five hits in five innings in his fourth start since returning from the disabled list. He struck out 10 for his 10th career double-digit strikeout game.

Both teams lost players to injuries midway through the game.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman exited after the top of the fourth with an upper right arm contusion. He was hit in the arm by Sabathia in the third.

Freeman told reporters postgame he’s confident he’ll be in the lineup Thursday against Milwaukee.

New York rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres exited after the fourth with right hip tightness and was headed for precautionary tests. Even before the results were in, the Yankees announced that they were placing Torres on the 10-day disabled list.

