Orioles power past Yankees with five-run 7th

Adam Jones sparked a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run homer off Masahiro Tanaka as the Baltimore Orioles opened a four-game series with a 5-2 victory over the New York Yankees Thursday night.

Jones gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead by lifting a 1-1 slider off the top of the left-center field wall, just out to the reach of Giancarlo Stanton, who attempted a leaping catch.

Anthony Santander followed with an RBI single off Chad Green and Trey Mancini highlighted a three-hit night by capping the inning with a two-run single.

Andrew Cashner (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in six innings as Baltimore ended a five-game losing streak.

The Yankees scored one run in the seventh on an RBI single from Neil Walker and threatened again in eighth. New York loaded the bases when Orioles reliever Darren O’Day hit Gary Sanchez above the belt. But O’Day retired Neil Walker on a soft ground ball to get out of the inning.

Brad Brach notched his first save, striking out Brett Gardner to end the game with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the on-deck circle.

Judge hit his 12th career homer against the Orioles in the sixth inning. It was his 58th career homer in his 189th game, making him the quickest player to get 58 homers.

The Yankees went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tanaka (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Orioles nearly took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first.

Mancini appeared to score from first on a double by Jones to left field, but the Yankees challenged the tag play and the call was overturned.

Tanaka retired 10 in a row after Mancini’s two-out single in the third. He received some help from his defense as Stanton made a running catch in left field on Manny Machado to end the third and Walker raced in from first and leaned over the dugout railing to catch a foul pop by Machado to end the sixth.

