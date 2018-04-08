Stanton K's 5 times as Yanks fall to O's in 12

Brad Brach struck out Giancarlo Stanton with two on in the bottom of the 12th inning, and Craig Gentry capped an 11-pitch at-bat with the tiebreaking single in the top of the inning as the Baltimore Orioles escaped Yankee Stadium with an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Brach escaped with his second save after loading the bases. First, he retired Aaron Judge on a 1-2-5 double play. Then he capped the four-hour, 48-minute marathon by fanning Stanton on a 1-2 fastball.

It was the fifth strikeout for Stanton, who struck out five times for the second time in his career. He was 0-for-7 and the boos intensified as the game went on.

The Orioles put runners at first and second when Anthony Santander singled off Adam Warren just past second baseman Neil Walker and into right field. Gentry then snapped the deadlock by lining a full count slider sharply into left field and giving Baltimore its second lead.

Gentry’s hit occurred after he fouled off six pitches. It also capped Gentry’s 11th career game with at least three hits and first since Sept. 2, 2014, for the Oakland Athletics against the Seattle Mariners.

The outfielder’s clutch hit also occurred two innings after he made a running catch on Brett Gardner while falling down for the second out of the 10th.

Richard Bleier (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings, highlighting his appearance by getting Stanton on a groundout to the end the 10th after Judge was intentionally walked.

Anthony Santander also had three hits, including a go-ahead homer in the seventh off Domingo German.

Austin Romine had three RBI singles for the Yankees, who blew a five-run lead despite getting 16 hits. Romine’s third hit tied the game 7-7 with two outs in the seventh against Darren O’Day.

Long before the game exceeded four hours, rookie Miguel Andujar hit an RBI single, and Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI double in a five-run first off Mike Wright.

Santander also drove in Baltimore’s first run with an RBI single in the second after Mike Wright allowed five runs (two earned) while getting two outs.

Danny Valencia added a two-run homer for the Orioles, who were without Chris Davis (illness). Tim Beckham added an RBI single for Baltimore.

Wright allowed five runs (two earned) in 2/3 of an inning. He was removed after 39 pitches, and when Wright reached the dugout, he punched the padded portion of the dugout wall with both hands.

New York’s Jordan Montgomery allowed four runs and a career-high 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

