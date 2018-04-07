Yankees escape late jam to hold off Orioles

David Robertson recorded key strikeouts of Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop for the final two outs of the top of the seventh inning Saturday afternoon as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles, 8-3.

Robertson pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings and began his fifth appearance with runners at second and third after Adam Warren allowed a double down the right-field line to Trey Mancini.

The right-hander used his fastball to get Machado looking on a close pitch on a full count. He then quickly got ahead of Schoop and finished the inning by getting the second baseman to chase at a curveball on a 2-2 count.

Robertson’s latest escape act occurred after the Yankees regained the lead with two runs in the sixth on Miguel Andujar’s sacrifice fly and Austin Romine’s base hit. It also occurred before Aaron Judge ripped an RBI double and Tyler Austin added a two-run single off Jimmy Yacabonis in the seventh.

Andujar entered hitless in his first 12 at-bats of the season but singled in the second and scored the first run on Brett Gardner’s single before restoring New York’s lead four innings later.

After getting four hits and reaching base six times in Friday’s 14-inning win, Machado hit a two-run double for Baltimore. Pedro Alvarez, whose grand slam off Jonathan Holder won it, added an RBI single.

Sonny Gray (1-0) gave the Yankees some distance by allowing three runs and four hits in six innings.

Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (0-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings while throwing 106 pitches in his 200th career start.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead when Gardner’s single deflected off first baseman Chris Davis’ glove and into right field. Gardner got caught in a rundown to end the second but not before Ronald Torreyes scored the second run.

After working quickly through the first two innings, Gray struggled with command and Machado tied the game by lifting a 2-0 breaking ball just inside fair territory in left field for a double.

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the fourth when Tim Beckham scored from first on Alvarez’s double to deep right. New York tied the game on Judge’s groundout to Machado, who ranged several steps to his left to field the ball.

New York regained the lead when Didi Gregorius walked, took third on a base hit by Austin and scored on Andujar’s sacrifice fly. The Yankees took a 5-3 lead and knocked out Tillman when Romine’s fly ball to shallow right field popped out of Davis’ glove.

In the seventh, the Orioles elected to intentionally walk Gregorius, and Austin capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a single.

