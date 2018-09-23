Yanks beat O's in 11th, clinch AL wild card

Aaron Hicks doubled with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning and the New York Yankees clinched a wild-card spot with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees (95-59) are assured of playing in the one-game playoff on Oct. 3 for the second straight season. They entered with a magic number of two over Tampa Bay, which lost 5-2 to Toronto in a game that went final while the Yankees were in the eighth inning.

New York began Saturday leading Oakland by 1 1/2 games for home-field advantage in the wild-card game. Oakland is hosting Minnesota later Saturday.

Didi Gregorius started the inning by singling on the second pitch from left-hander Paul Fry (0-2). After Stanton struck out, Hicks ensured the champagne celebration in the clubhouse by hitting Fry’s 2-2 breaking ball down the left field line.

Gregorius slid in with the winning run headfirst ahead of shortstop Jonathan Villar’s throw and Hicks was mobbed by his teammates between second and third.

Tommy Kahnle (2-0) worked around a two-out single to rookie Cedric Mullins in the 11th after Jonathan Holder escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th.

Baltimore (44-110) lost for the 16th time in 20 games and moved within one of the franchise record for losses in a season set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns, who finished 64 1/2 games out of first place.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit in a span of three batters in the third off Baltimore starter David Hess. Hicks reached the second deck in right with his 26th while Voit’s 12th with the Yankees hit a sign in the back of the New York bullpen beyond the right-center-field fence.

Voit’s latest homer was New York’s 251st of the season, 12 away from the all-time record set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. It also occurred after Miguel Andujar was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.

The Orioles tied the game when Breyvic Valera scored on a throwing error by Gary Sanchez in the third and rookie DJ Stewart had an RBI single in the fifth.

New York’s Lance Lynn allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings.

Hess also went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

