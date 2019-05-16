German earns 8th win as Yanks sweep DH vs. Orioles

EditorsNote: rewords third graf

May 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (45) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Domingo German escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and became the first eight-game winner in the major leagues as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

German (8-1) allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked one, and threw 64 of 85 pitches for strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 27 hitters.

German won his fifth consecutive start and cruised into the seventh, when he had runners on second and third with one out after allowing two singles and throwing a wild pitch.

After left fielder Brett Gardner made a sliding catch on a sinking liner by Hanser Alberto, German walked Pedro Severino on four pitches. German fell behind in the count on Joey Rickard but used his curveball to end the inning with a groundout to third.

Zack Britton struck out two in a scoreless eighth, escaping after Jonathan Villar opened the inning with a single and took second on an error by right fielder Mike Tauchman.

Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Gleyber Torres hit his third homer of the day after homering twice in New York’s 5-3 win in the opener. Torres homered leading off the fourth in the nightcap against Andrew Cashner (4-2).

Luke Voit drove in the Yankees’ first run with a double in the third that snapped his 0-for-22 skid. Voit had three hits, including an RBI single in the seventh.

Baltimore fell to 2-6 this year against the Yankees and scored its lone run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Alberto with two on.

Cashner allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven, walked two and also allowed a home run, raising Baltimore’s major-league-leading total to 89 allowed.

The Yankees won for the 20th time in their past 27 games and moved a season-high 10 games over .500 at 26-16. During the seventh inning, the Yankees announced Miguel Andujar elected to undergo season-ending surgery on the torn labrum in his right shoulder.

New York also welcomed back Aaron Hicks from the injured list for the nightcap after he missed the season’s first 41 games with a back injury. Hicks was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

New York also added Kendrys Morales to its roster after obtaining the veteran in a trade with Oakland on Tuesday. He started at designated hitter in the second game and was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

