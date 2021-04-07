Gerrit Cole strikes out 13, Yankees top Orioles again

Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in seven dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees extended their home winning streak over the visiting Baltimore Orioles to 12 games with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Cole (1-0) recorded his 39th career double-digit strikeout game and recorded at least seven strikeouts in his 11th straight regular-season start, the longest stretch in team history.

Cole allowed four hits and retired the final 12 hitters while getting 27 swings and misses. After allowing a leadoff single to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth, Cole got six strikeouts among those final 12 outs.

Cole threw 71 of 97 pitches for strikes and ended his most dominant outing as a Yankee by fanning Freddy Galvis with a 98 mph fastball. The right-hander finished his outing three shy of his career high for strikeouts, set May 4, 2018.

Judge hit a RBI single in the fourth and blasted a three-run homer in the eighth for the Yankees, whose home winning streak over the Orioles is their longest against Baltimore in team history.

Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI double in the seventh a night after hitting a 471-foot grand slam.

Jay Bruce hit his first homer as a Yankee in the second and scored New York’s second run on a double-play grounder by DJ LeMahieu in the fourth. Bruce also made a standout defensive play when he threw out Cedric Mullins at the plate on a grounder by Anthony Santander in the first inning.

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Orioles, whose last win at Yankee Stadium was March 31, 2019.

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in three-plus innings. He stayed in the game after taking Judge’s 110 mph comebacker off his leg two batters into the game and was pulled after walking Kyle Higashioka to load the bases in the fourth.

