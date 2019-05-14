Yankees-Orioles postponed after rain, grounds-crew fumble

The game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles scheduled for Monday was postponed after a rain delay, with an apparent botched removal of the tarp by the grounds crew leaving Yankee Stadium with unplayable field conditions.

May 13, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield at Yankee Stadium before a scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The game will be made up as the first game of a single-game admission doubleheader Wednesday. The opener will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET. Game 2 will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

The Monday game was originally slated to start at 6:35 p.m., but because of rain, the Yankees bumped the start back to 7:45 p.m. The grounds crew began removing the tarp a few minutes before the new start time, but the water on the tarp wound up getting dumped in left field.

The grounds crew struggled to get the water off the field and was using leaf blowers in an unsuccessful attempt to remove the water before the game was postponed at 8:49 p.m.

The umpires left the field and returned at 8:15 p.m. to meet with both managers and inspect left field.

At 8:30 p.m., three Orioles relievers began heading from the bullpen, and about 10 minutes later, batboys and Yankees trainer Steve Donahue began removing equipment from the dugout.

Before the game was postponed, the Yankees made a handful of roster moves.

They activated Aaron Hicks from the injured list after he missed the first 40 games with a back injury. Hicks was slated to start in center field and bat leadoff.

The Yankees also placed Jonathan Loaisiga, who was slated to start, on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. Also, third baseman Miguel Andujar was placed back on the IL because of a right shoulder injury after being activated from his first IL stint on May 4.

To make room for Hicks, the Yankees optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. To fill Loaisiga’s and Andujar’s spots on the roster, the team recalled two pitchers from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — right-hander Chance Adams and lefty Nestor Cortes Jr.

The teams will open the series on Tuesday, with New York lefty J.A. Happ (2-3, 4.36 ERA) scheduled to take on Baltimore right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

—Field Level Media