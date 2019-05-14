Yankees-Orioles postponed for 2nd straight day

May 14, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) throws in the outfield with a tarp on the infield before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: updates with reschedule date

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees had a game at Yankee Stadium postponed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, this time because of the forecast of inclement weather.

The Orioles and Yankees were unable to play Monday night in the Bronx following a botched attempt to remove the tarp, causing unplayable conditions when water poured back onto the infield.

Monday’s game was already rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 of that doubleheader is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s game was rescheduled as Game 1 of a separate-admission day-night doubleheader on Aug. 12. The first game in that twinbill is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the regularly scheduled game for that day is set to start at 7:05 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media