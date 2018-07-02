Hicks leads Bronx Bombers' barrage against Red Sox

Aaron Hicks hit three homers as the New York Yankees rolled to an 11-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Hicks hit two of New York’s six homers off David Price (9-6) while batting from the right-handed side of the plate with a two-run homer in the second and a solo drive in the fourth.

The switch-hitting center field added his third homer in the eighth off Hector Velazquez while batting left-handed.

It was New York’s first three-homer game by one player since Alex Rodriguez on July 25, 2015, at Minnesota.

It was New York’s second three-homer game at the current Yankee Stadium. The other was Curtis Granderson on April 19, 2012, against Minnesota.

Hicks became the fourth player to slug three homers in a game at Yankee Stadium. The others were Lorenzo Cain for Kansas City in 2016 and J.D. Martinez for Detroit in 2015.

He also joined Mark Teixeira (2010) and Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig (1927) as the third Yankee to homer three times against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer in the first. Rookie Kyle Higashoika hit a solo homer in the fourth two batters before Hicks blasted his second homer.

Luis Severino (13-2) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 sharp innings to become the first 13-game winner in baseball as the Yankees took two of three in the weekend series. All three games were decided by blowout margins.

Hicks’ homers off Price occurred after Judge hit a solo drive to center field on Price’s 2-2 fastball just beyond the leaping attempt of Jackie Bradley Jr. Three batters after Judge hit his 22nd homer, Torres blasted his 15th by driving a first-pitch fastball into the right-center field seats.

A sacrifice fly by Didi Gregorius and a base hit by Neil Walker accounted for New York’s other run.

The Yankees scored at least six times off Price for the ninth time, and the left-hander dropped to 2-6 against New York since signing with Boston as a free agent before the 2016 season.

Price was roughed up for a career-high eight runs and matched a season worst by allowing nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Price turned in his shortest non-injury start of the season and allowed eight runs for the fifth time in his career.

He also dropped to 0-5 in five starts for the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

According to Baseball-Reference, Price is the 22nd pitcher in the last 100 years to allow at least five homers while getting 10 outs or less and the third to do so against the Yankees. Price also became the fourth pitcher in Boston history to allow at least five homers to the Yankees.

Severino cruised to his latest win, allowing a third-inning single to Andrew Benintendi and a sixth-inning single to Mitch Moreland, earning a standing ovation from the crowd of 46,795.

Severino struck out six and walked three in a 99-pitch outing. He ran his home unbeaten streak to 14 games, allowed three earned runs or less for the 15th straight start and produced his sixth scoreless outing of the season.

Severino’s home unbeaten streak is the longest by a Yankee since David Cone went unbeaten in 16 straight home starts from Aug. 17, 1997, to Aug. 27, 1998.

A groundout in the ninth by Rafael Devers accounted for Boston’s lone run.

—Field Level Media