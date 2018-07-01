Sale, Red Sox's offense too much for Yankees

Chris Sale fanned 11, allowed one hit in seven dominant innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter as the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 11-0 Saturday night at steamy Yankee Stadium.

Rafael Devers set a career high with five hits and drove in four runs. He hit a grand slam in the first off Sonny Gray (5-6) on a 1-2 curveball before adding three singles and a seventh-inning double.

The Red Sox evened the season series at four games apiece thanks to Sale and Devers, who paced a 17-hit showing.

Sale (8-4) allowed only a Giancarlo Stanton single with two outs in the first and two other baserunners. He reached 100 mph on his final strikeout of the game against rookie Gleyber Torres in the seventh.

Sale also recorded his third consecutive double-digit strikeout performance, giving him seven this season and 60 in his career.

Sale’s most impressive sequence occurred when he struck out the side in the sixth. He fanned Aaron Hicks on the 10th pitch with his slider, retired Aaron Judge on a full-count slider and blew a 99 mph fastball past Stanton.

He retired the final 16 hitters after issuing his only walk of the 92-degree night to Austin Romine in the second.

According to Baseball Reference, Sale also became the sixth starter to not allow a run in at least seven innings, allow one hit or fewer and get at least 11 strikeouts against the Yankees in New York. The last instance was Bartolo Colon for the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000

Devers slugged his second career grand slam and recorded the 157th five-hit game in Red Sox history. At 21 years, 149 days, Devers became the youngest player to hit a grand slam in a Yankee-Red Sox game and the youngest visiting player to get five hits at any version of Yankee Stadium.

J.D. Martinez drove in three runs, with a sacrifice fly in the second followed by RBI singles in the sixth and eighth.

Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field, and Andrew Benintendi also contributed by getting an RBI single in the second off Gray. Brock Holt drove in the final run with a single in the ninth.

Gray produced his shortest start as a Yankee by allowing six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. He fell to 1-6 lifetime against the Red Sox and was booed off the mound by portions of the sellout crowd of 47,125 fans.

The Yankees were shutout for the fourth time this season and third time in the last week. They were blanked a week ago in Tampa Bay and Wednesday at Philadelphia.

