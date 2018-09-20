Voit homers twice as Yankees foil Red Sox again

Luke Voit went 4-for-4 with homers in consecutive at-bats off David Price, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1 Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, preventing their rivals from clinching the American League East title.

Voit hit a solo homer down the right field line to start the fourth inning and give the Yankees a 4-0 lead. In his next at-bat, the burly first baseman hit a two-run homer into the first row of the right field seats for a 6-1 edge.

After replay confirmed that a fan did not reach over, Voit’s second homer knocked out Price (15-7).

It was Voit’s second career multi-homer game. In 29 games as a Yankee, he has nine homers and 20 RBIs. Voit’s second homer also was New York’s 245th, tying the Yankees’ single-season record set in 2012.

Voit also singled twice and set a career high with his four hits.

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit his 25th homer in the second off Price. Aaron Hicks hit a two-run triple in the sixth off Joe Kelly and added an RBI single in the eighth against William Cuevas.

Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 in his second game back in the lineup from a broken right wrist. Judge reached on a two-run error by third baseman Eduardo Nunez in the second inning, and he scored on the Hicks triple after singling off Kelly.

New York’s Luis Severino (18-8) won for the first time in four starts by pitching one-run ball for seven innings. The right-hander allowed an RBI single in the fifth to Sandy Leon among six hits. He struck out six and walked one.

The Red Sox maintain a magic number of two to clinch their third straight division title and 10th overall.

Price dropped to 0-6 at Yankee Stadium since joining the Red Sox. He was tagged for six runs (four earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Price walked four and fanned two. He was unable to win his seventh straight decision and absorbed his first loss since lasting 3 1/3 innings in the Bronx on July 1.

Mookie Betts returned to Boston’s lineup after sitting out Tuesday to rest his left side. He started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a walk.

—Field Level Media