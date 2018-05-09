Yankees edge Red Sox for 16th win in 17 games

Aaron Judge delivered the tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning off Joe Kelly as the New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Kelly was booed vociferously when he entered with the bases loaded to face Judge, whom he had struck out three times in six previous hitless encounters.

Judge untied the game by lacing a 1-1 slider to left field, scoring Neil Walker, who started the rally with a double off Heath Hembree (2-1).

Judge’s hit helped the Yankees win for the 16th time in 17 games. It is their best 17-game run since also going 16-1 from June 3-18, 1953.

Giancarlo Stanton hit solo homers in consecutive at-bats for his third multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.

The Yankees also won their 10th straight home game. It is their first 10-game home winning streak since July 5-23, 2008 at the old Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino nearly picked up his sixth win but settled for a no-decision.

He allowed two runs and six hits in six-plus innings. Severino also recorded his seventh career double-digit strikeout game by fanning 11.

It was his second straight double-digit strikeout game, one shy of his career high.

Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice off Severino on Aug. 12 in New York, hit an RBI single and Mookie Betts had a game-tying RBI triple off David Robertson.

Boston’s Drew Pomeranz appeared to sustain a blister early on but stayed in to allow two runs and four hits in six innings.

Robertson (3-1) kept the game tied and picked up the win.

Chad Green got a diving catch from center fielder Aaron Hicks on a 112.4 mph liner by J.D. Martinez and then got Xander Bogaerts to bounce into a double play in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman hit Jackie Bradley Jr. with two outs in the ninth but retired Christian Vazquez for his eighth save.

Stanton made it 1-0 by lining Pomeranz’s full-count four-seam fastball 372 feet at 111.5 mph down the left line in the second. In his next at-bat, he drove Pomeranz’s 2-1 two-seam fastball 365 feet at 102.1 mph off the bat into the right field seats to make it 2-0 in the fourth.

The Red Sox got a run back with two outs in the fifth as Benintendi dropped a single in front of Hicks, scoring Eduardo Nunez, who opened the inning by striking out and reaching on a wild pitch.

Severino was lifted after allowing an infield single to Nunez on a 10-pitch at-bat to open the seventh. Robertson was one strike away from ending the inning but allowed Betts to triple to left field.

—Field Level Media