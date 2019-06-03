Price, Red Sox avoid sweep at Yankee Stadium

EditorsNote: tweaked 8th graf

David Price pitched 6 1/3 effective innings while J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts hit early home runs as the Boston Red Sox averted a three-game sweep with an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided falling under .500 by beating the Yankees for the first time in five meetings.

Price (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits and improved to 1-6 in New York since joining Boston in 2016. He struck out six, walked one, threw 99 pitches and produced his longest outing in New York since Aug. 8, 2015 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Martinez and Bogaerts hit solo homers in the first four innings off CC Sabathia (3-2), who was denied his 250th career victory.

Eduardo Nunez hit a pair of RBI singles. Nunez’s second base hit started a three-run seventh and ended a 24 2/3 scoreless innings streak by New York relievers.

Pinch hitter Brock Holt added an insurance run with a single that scored Nunez, who advanced to third on a fielding error by right fielder Clint Frazier.

Two batters after Holt’s hit, Andrew Benintendi added an RBI single on a ball that skipped by Frazier after he attempted to make a diving catch. The Red Sox added two runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Rafael Devers and an RBI triple by Michael Chavis.

Luke Voit homered and Gio Urshela hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fourth inning for the Yankees, who lost for just the fourth time in their last 19 games and were unable to get a season-high 20 games over .500.

Activated from the injured list following a short stint with right knee inflammation, Sabathia allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out eight, walked none and lost to Boston for the first time since July 16, 2016.

Price retired the first 10 batters he faced before Voit hit his 15th homer. After Voit homered, Price gave up three straight singles and Urshela made it a one-run game, but the inning ended when Aaron Hicks was caught in a rundown between third and home plate.

Heath Hembree replaced Price and recorded the final two outs of the seventh and Matt Barnes allowed three runs in the eighth on a balk, groundout and sacrifice fly. Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless ninth and recorded his second save.

