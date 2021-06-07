Red Sox defeat Yankees in 10 to sweep weekend series

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees by holding on for a 6-5 victory Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a walk on a pitch that resulted in New York hitting coach Marcus Thames screaming from the dugout and the ejection of bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

The Red Sox had runners at second and third following a sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo and Bogaerts restored Boston’s lead when he hit a 2-1 slider from Luis Cessa (1-1) to the gap in left-center field to give Boston a 6-4 lead.

Bogaerts gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth and his double gave Boston its first three-game sweep in New York since June 7-9, 2011.

The Red Sox blew a 4-3 lead when Matt Barnes (2-1) allowed a game-tying double to Gleyber Torres in the ninth. He stranded runners at first and third by striking out pinch hitter Rougned Odor on a full-count pitch that replays showed was outside and resulted in the ejection of New York third base coach Phil Nevin by plate umpire Gabe Morales.

Phillips Valdez hit Clint Frazier with his first pitch of the 10th, got a double play on Miguel Andujar and allowed an infield single to Tyler Wade to make it 6-5. Wade took second on a throwing error by Marwin Gonzalez and, following an animated mound visit from manager Alex Cora, Valdez retired DJ LeMahieu on a groundout for his first career save.

New York tied the game after a defensive miscue led to the Red Sox getting the lead off Wandy Peralta in the eighth.

Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly occurred two batters after pinch hitter Arroyo opened the inning with a double that was aided by a defensive miscue when LeMahieu had the ball go off his glove in short right field. It also occurred an inning after Gonzalez hit a tying homer off Lucas Luetge.

Alex Verdugo homered five pitches into the game off Domingo German but New York grabbed a 2-1 lead on Gary Sanchez’s bases-loaded double in the first. The Yankees took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded groundout by Judge.

Boston’s Garrett Richards allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.

German allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

