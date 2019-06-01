Surging Yankees dump Red Sox

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

May 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the third inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Friday night in the opener of a rain-shortened, three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

After rain postponed Thursday’s scheduled series opener, the Yankees improved to 3-0 against the Red Sox this year and continued to roll. New York beat Chris Sale (1-7) for the second time this year and won for the 14th time in 17 games overall.

Hicks gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead with two outs in the third when he came back from an 0-2 count and hit a full-count pitch from Sale into left field, scoring Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu hit a game-tying double off the right-center field fence earlier in the third and then hit his sixth homer in the fifth inning to make it 4-1. LeMahieu’s two clutch hits occurred after he struck out to start the game against Sale, who opened the game by striking out the side.

Rafael Devers homered in the second inning for the Red Sox, who dropped their third straight and scored two runs or fewer for the fifth time in a game started by Sale.

Sale allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season by getting 10 strikeouts.

New York starter J.A. Happ (5-3) allowed one run on three hits in five innings to win his fourth straight decision. Happ struck out five, walked two and threw 84 pitches while improving to 9-4 in his career against Boston.

Happ allowed two of the hits in the second inning, but after an infield hit by Jackie Bradley Jr., he retired seven straight before Eduardo Nunez opened the fifth with a single. Following an intentional walk to Mookie Betts with two outs, Nunez was picked off second by catcher Gary Sanchez.

Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton followed Happ and pitched a scoreless inning apiece. Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth and notched his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

The Red Sox lost first baseman Steve Pearce to back spasms after he took his first at-bat in the second inning. Pearce, who was replaced by Michael Chavis, is listed as day-to-day.

—Field Level Media