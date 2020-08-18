Voit's two homers lead Yankees past Red Sox again

Luke Voit homered in consecutive at-bats and the New York Yankees continued their domination of the Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 victory Monday night to complete a four-game sweep and remain unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium.

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Voit recorded his fourth career multi-homer game - all with the Yankees - and the two blasts gave him seven, two fewer than the injured Aaron Judge, who leads the team.

Voit’s homers also helped the Yankees get their 10th straight win over Boston, two shy of the team record. The Yankees also improved to 10-0 at Yankee Stadium, equaling the club record set in 1951 and matched in 1987.

With two outs in the second, Voit gave New York a 3-0 lead by sending a 2-2 changeup from Martin Perez (2-3) to the loading dock beyond the left-center field fence. He then upped the lead to 5-1 when he hammered a 1-1 off-speed pitch from Josh Osich into the left-field seats to open the fifth.

Voit’s second homer came after the teams waited out an 83-minute rain delay that halted play with two outs in the fourth.

Aaron Hicks drove in New York’s first run with an RBI double and homered to lead off the seventh with a drive that hit the facing of the second deck in right field. Thairo Estrada also homered for the Yankees.

Before heavy rain forced the delay, New York’s Jordan Montgomery allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked none and allowed three straight hits before the delay.

The Red Sox dropped their eighth straight and fell to 1-15 in the past 16 meetings with the Yankees and 1-15 in the past 16 visits to New York.

Christian Vazquez hit an RBI single just before the delay to make it 3-1, and Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double over left fielder Miguel Andujar’s head in the sixth. Rookie Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Right-hander Michael King (1-1) pitched three innings and was awarded the win.

Chapman struck out Kevin Pillar on a 100 mph fastball and Rafael Devers on a 101 mph fastball to end his season debut after being activated from the injured list following his recovery from COVID-19.

Perez allowed three runs on two hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out one.

—Field Level Media