LaMarre's bat, Lopez's arm propel ChiSox past Yanks

Ryan LaMarre enjoyed the best game of his career when he homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox recorded a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

LaMarre helped the White Sox win a series in New York against the Yankees for the first time since August 2005 by hitting a two-run double in the second, an RBI double in the fourth and a solo homer in the seventh.

The left fielder recorded his third career three-hit game and is hitting .364 (12-for-33) in 16 games with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from Minnesota in early July.

LaMarre’s big night helped the White Sox continue their improved play in recent weeks. Chicago won a fifth straight road series for the first time since April 2005 and also won for the 11th time in 15 games.

The Yankees fell to 16-7 in their last 23 games since getting swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park from Aug. 2-5. New York also dropped 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the American League East and remained 4 1/2 games ahead of Oakland in the wild-card race.

Reynaldo Lopez (5-9) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings to end a nine-game winless streak. Before winning for the first time since July 1 at Texas, he was 0-4 with a 6.70 ERA.

Lopez loaded the bases on two singles and a walk in the fifth before allowing a single to Ronald Torreyes that made it 3-1. Lopez then struck out Brett Gardner and tagged out Gleyber Torres at the plate trying to advance on a ball that reached the backstop.

Xavier Cedeno breezed through a hitless eighth by getting three groundouts, and Jace Fry pitched a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save for Chicago.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia (7-5) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings and took his first loss since July 9.

Chicago played the game without Tim Anderson (bruised left ankle). The shortstop injured his ankle in a collision with outfielder Nicky Delmonico in the eighth inning Tuesday and is day to day.

