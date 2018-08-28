Rodon, Anderson lead White Sox over Yankees

EditorsNote: fixes to “Yolmer Sanchez” at end of fourth graf

Carlos Rodon pitched seven effective innings to win his fifth straight decision, Tim Anderson drove in two runs and made a dazzling play at shortstop, and the Chicago White Sox continued their improved play of late with a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Rodon (6-3) matched a career high for consecutive wins by allowing two runs on two hits, which tied a career low. Since July 11, he is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA, and hitters are batting .143 (27-for-191) off him.

Rodon allowed a two-run homer to Gleyber Torres on a 0-1 changeup in the fourth but little else. He nearly wobbled in the seventh but escaped and preserved a 4-2 lead.

The left-hander opened the seventh by walking Torres and Neil Walker before escaping. He was one pitch away from walking Kyle Higashioka but retired him on a foulout. He fell behind Ronald Torreyes but ended the inning by getting a double play started by third baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

Anderson helped keep the game scoreless in the second by ranging to his left and making a nice throw to get Higashioka. After Anderson made the final out of the inning, Rodon walked off the field and mouthed “wow” to his teammate in appreciation.

Anderson drove in Chicago’s fourth run with a seventh-inning double to right field off Masahiro Tanaka (9-5) that scored Sanchez, who singled and advanced on a fielding error by left fielder Shane Robinson. Anderson drove in his second run in the ninth when his ground ball deflected off first baseman Luke Voit’s glove for a New York’s third error as Adam Engel scored.

Anderson also scored the final run on a wild pitch by A.J. Cole on a strikeout of Avisail Garcia.

Moncada hit a game-tying, two-run double in the sixth, and Nicky Delmonico lifted a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run inning.

The White Sox won their fourth straight and are 10-3 in their past 13 games. Chicago also won for the 10th time in its past 12 road games.

Tanaka allowed four runs on 10 hits in seven innings. He tied a career high in a season by allowing 10 hits for the fifth time this year, and he dropped his third straight decision.

The Yankees lost for the second time in 10 games and dropped 6 1/2 back of the idle Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Giancarlo Stanton remained stuck on 299 career homers, going 0-for-4. The Yankees went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Chicago’s Juan Minaya pitched a scoreless eighth, getting Stanton to foul out for the final out of the inning. He recorded the first two outs of the ninth, and Xavier Cedeno ended it by retiring Walker on a grounder.

