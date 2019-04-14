Anderson's slam leads White Sox over Yankees

Tim Anderson hit first career grand slam off Masahiro Tanaka with one out in the top of the fourth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Apr 14, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.

Anderson came into the game leading the majors with a .444 average after his season-opening 10-game hitting streak ended in Saturday’s 4-0 loss.

After Chicago fell behind 2-0 early, Anderson lifted Tanaka’s 1-1 splitter to right field. The ball carried just enough to land in the first row of seats out of the reach of right fielder Aaron Judge.

It was Chicago’s first grand slam since Yoan Moncada on April 18 of last season. It also was the first grand slam by a White Sox player at any version of Yankee Stadium since Frank Thomas off Roger Clemens on Aug. 26, 2003.

Anderson’s third homer of the season helped the White Sox get a second straight series win in New York. Before taking two of three last August, the White Sox last won a series at Yankee Stadium in 2005.

Before Anderson homered, things started unraveling for Tanaka (1-1), who retired eight of the first 10 hitters he faced.

After Moncada was thrown out by Judge trying to stretch a single to start the fourth, Jose Abreu doubled to left and Tanaka walked Yonder Alonso and rookie Eloy Jimenez.

Chicago added a run in the fifth on a long sacrifice fly to the warning track by Abreu. Abreu also stole two bases for the first time in his career as Chicago stole five overall.

Carlos Rodon (2-2) settled down after a shaky start and improved to 3-0 at Yankee Stadium. He allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.

Rodon fell behind 2-0 through three innings when he allowed an RBI double to Luke Voit in the first and a run-scoring single to Judge in the third. After Judge’s hit, Rodon gave up a base hit to Gleyber Torres but following a mound visit from pitching coach Don Cooper, the left-hander retired the final 11 hitters.

Four relievers combined on three scoreless innings and Alex Colome tossed a perfect ninth for his third save.

Tanaka allowed five runs on seven hits in four-plus innings as the Yankees lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped to 6-9.

