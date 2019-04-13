Sabathia sharp in debut as Yankees shut out White Sox

CC Sabathia pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, Luke Voit delivered a pinch-hit bases-loaded RBI single, Aaron Judge added his first homer of the season at Yankee Stadium and the New York Yankees halted a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox Saturday afternoon.

Apr 13, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sabathia was activated Saturday from the injured list and held the White Sox to one hit. He struck out three, did not issue a walk and retired 15 of the 16 hitters he faced in a 62-pitch outing.

The veteran Sabathia had knee surgery and angioplasty in the offseason.

After doing little in the first six innings off Ivan Nova (0-2), the Yankees came alive in the seventh and used some small ball to take a 3-0 lead.

Voit batted for Mike Tauchman after the Yankees loaded the bases on two singles and a fielding error by second baseman Yolmer Sanchez. On the first pitch he saw from Ryan Burr, Voit lifted a single past the drawn-in infield over shortstop Tim Anderson’s head.

After Voit made it 1-0, Kyle Higashioka lifted a sacrifice fly that required right fielder Leury Garcia to make a running catch against the fence. The Yankees made it 3-0 when Clint Frazier scored on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Wade.

New York padded its lead when Judge homered on the second pitch of the eighth by lifting a 0-1 slider from Burr into the first row of the right-field seats.

Domingo German (3-0) followed Sabathia by fanning four in two scoreless innings. Zack Britton pitched a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished up in a non-save situation in his first appearance since last Saturday in Baltimore.

The White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and were blanked for the first time this season.

Rookie Eloy Jimenez followed up his first career multi-homer game in the series opener with an 0-for-3 day.

Nova allowed one run on four hits in six-plus innings. He exited after Gleyber Torres opened the seventh with a single.

—Field Level Media