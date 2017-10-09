Preview: Indians at Yankees

Luis Severino seeks a measure of redemption as he tries to keep the New York Yankees’ season alive when he leads them into Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Monday. The Yankees avoided being swept in the best-of-five matchup by posting a 1-0 victory on Sunday, riding a seven-inning gem from Masahiro Tanaka and a solo homer by Greg Bird to the season-saving win.

Tanaka allowed three hits and recorded seven strikeouts in the best outing - by far - by a New York starter this postseason, a lackluster stretch for the rotation that began with Severino retiring only one batter in the wild-card game against Minnesota on Tuesday. The Indians, who registered four singles and a triple in Sunday’s defeat, will counter in Game 4 with Trevor Bauer on three days’ rest. Bauer flummoxed the Yankees through 6 2/3 innings of a 4-0 win in the series opener and has won 11 of his last 12 decisions overall, including three victories over New York. Cleveland played Sunday without cleanup hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who remains day-to-day after spraining his ankle in Game 2.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-0, 81.00)

Bauer has allowed two runs and 11 hits over 19 2/3 innings in a three-start span dating to the regular season. The 26-year-old posted a 4.54 ERA on the road this year but owns a 2.87 mark in three career turns at Yankee Stadium. Bauer struck out New York slugger Aaron Judge each of the three times he faced him in Game 1.

Severino made a pair of starts against Cleveland in August, allowing a total of four earned runs and six hits in 13 1/3 innings while recording 18 strikeouts. The 23-year-old was reached for 15 of the 21 home runs he served up this year at home, including three - two by Jose Ramirez - in a loss to the Indians at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 28. Severino, who has worked just 9 1/3 frames in a span of 23 days, owns a 2.49 ERA in four career starts versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Judge is 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts and four walks in the series.

2. Bauer gave up three runs over four innings while starting on three days’ rest in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series.

3. Bird has homered in each of his last two games and has collected four RBIs and three walks in four postseason contests this year.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Indians 3