Yankees' Torres hits walk-off 3-run blast to slay Indians

Rookie Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees erased a four-run deficit and recorded a stunning 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The game began with dueling no-hitters by Mike Clevinger and Domingo German along with reliever Dellin Betances.

It ended when Torres lifted Dan Otero’s full-count sinker into Yankees bullpen beyond the right-center field wall. The ball exited his bat at 104.4 mph and traveled 415 feet, resulting in a wild celebration at home plate.

Torres first career walk-off hit gave the Yankees a sixth straight win and 15th in 16 games since April 20.

The homer occurred after Aaron Hicks opened the inning with a double off Cody Allen (2-1) over center fielder Greg Allen’s head. Hicks later scored on Neil Walker’s double to right field.

After the right-handed Otero retired Miguel Andujar, the Indians intentionally walked Giancarlo Stanton to face Torres.

Before Torres celebrated the two-week anniversary of his promotion to the Yankees, the Yankees scored three in the eighth off Cody Allen on a single by Brett Gardner and a two-run double by Aaron Judge.

Chasen Shreve (2-0) pitched a hitless ninth and earned the win.

Before the Yankees began their comeback, Yonder Alonso broke up a no-hit bid by the Yankees with a leadoff single in the top of the eighth inning against Betances.

The Indians finally broke through when Alonso slapped a 2-2 curveball into right field just past the diving attempt of Torres at second base.

After Alonso’s hit, Yan Gomes followed with a single and pinch runner Rajai Davis stole third before scoring on Tyler Naquin’s single up the middle.

Two batters later, Francisco Lindor blooped a soft double into right field for a 2-0 lead and Cleveland added an insurance run when Naquin scored on a passed ball by catcher Gary Sanchez during an at-bat by Jason Kipnis.

Kipnis then lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger allowed a single to Hicks in the fifth and set a career-high with 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

The Indians came back after being confounded by German’s array of breaking pitches in six innings. Filling in for the injured Jordan Montgomery, he threw a career-high 84 pitches, struck out nine while throwing a combined 59 curveballs and changeups.

Neither team had a hit until Hicks opened the fifth with a single up the middle.

The Indians threatened twice to get their first hit, but Torres made a nice play on the run in right field on Naquin’s ground ball to end the fifth. Two innings later, Didi Gregorius ranged to his left and made a strong throw to retire Edwin Encarnacion on a groundout to the hole in shortstop.

