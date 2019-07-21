Rockies beat Yankees to snap 6-game skid

German Marquez pitched seven sharp innings, Charlie Blackmon with 4-for-5 with a leadoff home run and the Colorado Rockies broke a six-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory at the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Jul 21, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees injured outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (l) and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (r) prior to the game between the Yankees and Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez (9-5) allowed only three hits, including solo homers to former Rockies DJ LeMahieu and Mike Tauchman. Marquez gave up two runs, struck out five and walked two in a 95-pitch outing six days after allowing 11 runs in 1 1/3 innings in a 19-2 loss to San Francisco.

Colorado won for just the third time in its last 16 games.

Blackmon homered into the Yankees bullpen beyond the right-center field fence on the second pitch from James Paxton (5-5). It was his 36th career leadoff homer, breaking a tie with Bobby Bonds for ninth all-time.

Blackmon, who entered the game with nine hits in 51 at-bats over his previous 13 contests, added singles in the third and fourth and scored before getting a double in the eighth for his fifth four-hit game of the season. He scored three runs.

Chris Iannetta scored Colorado’s final run on a passed ball by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the eighth.

Paxton turned in his second-shortest non-injury start of the season, allowing seven runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

The Rockies took command with a four-run third with the help of a fielding error by Yankees first baseman Luke Voit on a sacrifice bunt by Tony Wolters.

After Blackmon’s second hit loaded the bases, Nolan Arenado snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run double down the left-field line. David Dahl’s single made it 5-1.

The Rockies took a 7-1 lead in the fourth when Trevor Story hit a ground-rule double off Chad Green to drive in Iannetta and Blackmon.

Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer in the eighth to get New York within 8-4, but the Rockies retired the final four batters to snap the Yankees’ five-game winning streak. The Yankees went 7-3 on their homestand.

Blackmon became the third player in team history to get four hits against the Yankees, joining Juan Pierre (2002) and Carlos Gonzalez (2016).

