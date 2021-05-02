Corey Kluber collects 100th win as Yankees blank Tigers

Corey Kluber struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in eight innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the scuffling Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Slideshow ( 7 images )

Kluber (2-2) posted his 100th career victory by handcuffing the Tigers with a mix of changeups and curveballs. He allowed two singles and one walk in a 103-pitch masterpiece.

It was the second straight sharp outing for Kluber, whose ERA has dropped from 5.40 to 3.03 in his past two starts.

The right-hander’s strong effort was also a quick one. He completed his most dominant performance of the season in under two hours, finishing his final frame by getting two groundouts and fanning Jacoby Jones on a curveball.

It was Kluber’s 47th career regular-season double-digit strikeout game and first since getting 11 strikeouts on Sept. 24, 2018 for the Cleveland Indians in a road win over the Chicago White Sox.

Kluber became the 69th pitcher to reach 100 victories within his first 215 career starts and the 18th since 1980. He ended the day nine strikeouts shy of 1,500 for his career.

Kluber allowed his first hit in the third inning to Jones and then retired 10 straight before allowing a base hit to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth. He ended his outing by retiring the final seven hitters.

Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a perfect ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities as the Yankees improved to 8-3 in their past 11 games and reached the .500 mark at 14-14.

Kyle Higashioka caught Kluber for the second straight outing and drove in New York’s first run with an RBI double in the second off Detroit right-hander Jose Urena (1-4). The Yankees scored their other run later in the frame on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner to the warning track in right field.

Urena took a tough-luck loss, allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one as the Tigers lost their fifth straight and dropped to 2-15 in their past 17 games.

--Field Level Media